13:54 07.03.2025

Canada opens its market for Ukrainian apples

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has approved a program for the import of fresh apples from Ukraine, the press service of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported.

"In the context of the full-scale Russian aggression, we pay special attention to supporting the economy of Ukraine and Ukrainian exporters. A strong economy and stable enterprises play a critically important role in the overall defense capability of our country. Therefore, together with the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, we continue to create new opportunities for Ukrainian producers, liberalize trade, and open doors to new foreign markets," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"The demand for Ukrainian products is only growing every year in the international trade arena. Today, Canada is opening its market for our apples. The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, together with the Foreign Ministry, processes every request from businesses to open new sales markets. And not only some countries are being considered, but the entire world map: America, the countries of the European Union, Africa, East Asia," emphasized Serhiy Tkachuk, Head of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Currently, Canada has already updated import requirements for Ukraine in its Automated Import Reference System (AIRS) and approved the export program for Ukrainian apples (Malus domestica).

According to the agreements, apples can be supplied to Canada by producers who grow them, have packaging and export campaigns, and are included in the list of exporters, producers and packers of Ukrainian apples to Canada.

Supervision of their gardens is carried out under the control of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to predict the spread of harmful organisms and provide recommendations for combating them. Pest control measures must ensure that registered operators maintain a low prevalence or absence of pests regulated by Canada. Businesses must use sorting equipment to remove mites, insects, other pests and dirt, etc.

A phytosanitary certificate from the State Food Safety Service is required for each shipment.

