13:51 24.02.2025

Trudeau announces transfer of 25 IFVs, four F-16 trainers, CAD 5 bln received from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Canada will provide Ukraine with 25 more LAV III infantry fighting vehicles, four F-16 trainers and CAD 5 billion ($3.52 billion) received from frozen Russian assets, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Trudeau announced during the plenary session Support Ukraine, that Canada would provide Ukraine with 25 more LAV III infantry fighting vehicles and that two armored combat support vehicles would be transferred, on which Ukrainian troops would soon conduct training in Germany.

He said Canada will also provide a satellite system for the F-16, and will provide 4 F-16 trainers. They will be transferred in the coming months. This is in addition to millions of additional ammunition, equipment and first aid kits, Trudeau added.

He also announced that Canada would provide Ukraine with the first tranche of CAD 5 billion in aid, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets, along with a grant to help Ukraine maintain energy security following Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

