Switzerland joins EU's 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Switzerland has decided to join some provisions of the EU's 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the Swiss government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Switzerland is adopting the additional measures decided by the EU [...]. The measures will take effect on 4 March," the statement said.

The restrictions will apply to 48 individuals and 35 entities, "among others, supporters of the Russian military complex," it said.

There are also sanctions on 74 vessels from third countries, mostly tankers.

According to the statement, "53 new entities are subject to stricter export control measures."

Three banks will fall under restrictions for using the Russian Central Bank's financial messaging system. Switzerland will de-SWIFT 13 Russian banks starting on March 17.

The EU's Foreign Affairs Council approved the 16th package of economic and individual sanctions on Russia on February 24.