Klitschko, in response to sanctions against Poroshenko, says about danger of political struggle in Ukraine during war

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Vitaliy.Klychko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reacted to the imposition of sanctions against MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, saying that the intensification of the political struggle during the war creates risks for democratic institutions and harms the interests of the state.

"When the internal political struggle is added to the struggle against the external enemy, democracy loses. And the country as a whole," Klitschko said on Thursday after the National Security and Defense Council officially imposed sanctions against Poroshenko.

Earlier, speaking at the forum dubbed "Democratic stability of Ukraine during the war and during the recovery period," he said that there were "alarming processes" in the country aimed at centralizing power. Klitschko also declared an attack on local self-government.