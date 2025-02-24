Kallas: I hope for adoption of 16th package of sanctions against Russia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas hopes for the adoption of the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and will put forward a new defense initiative for Ukraine.

Arriving in Brussels on Monday for a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, she said: "Today is a very special day. First, it is Estonia's Independence Day, where we celebrate our freedom and independence. But since three years, our Independence Day, happy day, is forever tied with the very grim day, which is the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. And that's why I'm also here in Brussels discussing with the foreign affairs ministers what more can we do and not celebrating in Estonia or being with the college in Kiev. We have to support Ukraine right now more than ever. We are discussing and hopefully can pass the 16th package of sanctions, which includes gaming consoles to Shadow Fleet, different aspects."

She also confirmed that she would come up with a new defense initiative to support Ukraine with "with ammunition capabilities in the short term, what they need." "So I also expect this political discussion to be moved forward," Kallas hopes.