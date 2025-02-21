Russia-related sanctions, impossibility of circumventing them should remain our priority – Canadian Ambassador

Photo: https://www.youtube.com/live/d9u5sRJeMz4?si=lgGPkhsm5hwW6Knd

The G7 countries should focus on the issue of extending and strengthening sanctions against Russia, as well as preventing their circumvention, Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc said.

During a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation "Open Ukraine" Cmoc said all must remember the reasons why Russia was excluded from the G7. This happened in 2016 after the annexation of Crimea. Canada is not ready to change the current state of affairs with this country's membership in the organization, and will insist on its own, she said.

The ambassador said that, while presiding over the G7, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, including with her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

She said Ukraine remains in the spotlight and a priority, which has two components: it is important to work together with the G7 to strengthen support for Ukraine in various ways. The second component is to continue to put pressure on Russia: diplomatic, economic, financial, to set maximum prices for oil, the ambassador said.

According to Cmoc, sanctions are working and should remain our priority, and also include new sectors. And also the impossibility of Russia bypassing these sanctions. It is very important that the G7 continues to support Ukraine. In terms of bilateral relations with Ukraine – nothing has changed for Canada, the ambassador said.