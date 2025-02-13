Interfax-Ukraine
13:40 13.02.2025

Yatsenyuk: Sanctions against Poroshenko cannot be construed as necessary, justified

Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk has said that against the background of security threats, sanctions against the leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko cannot be perceived as something necessary and justified.

"The enemy of Ukraine is the Kremlin. It was, is and plans to end the war with the capitulation of Ukraine. Ukraine's key ally, the United States, is refusing this role. The danger level is burning red. Against this background, sanctions against Petro Poroshenko cannot be perceived as something normal, necessary, justified," Yatsenyuk wrote on Facebook.

In his opinion, such a decision is another line of tension in Ukrainian society, "which sees in the sanctions a political motive, preparation for elections and work on internal conflict."

Yatsenyuk emphasized that Ukraine needs public unity, not discord.

