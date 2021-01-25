It will become known at late Jan what countries will receive early deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX

Head of the WHO office in Ukraine Jarno Habicht has said that at the end of January it will be known what countries will receive early deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the WHO's COVAX initiative.

He told ICTV on Sunday night that it will be announced at the end of January what countries will receive early deliveries. He said that about Pfizer, adding that other vaccines will gradually be available as well.