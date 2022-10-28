Ukraine receives 2.3 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX initiative

Ukraine has received 2.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from UNICEF provided by the U.S. government as part of the COVAX initiative.

According to the information on the website of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, after receiving this batch, the total number of vaccines provided to Ukraine under the COVAX initiative since the beginning of the pandemic will be 6.4 million doses.

The vaccine is intended for both the primary course of immunization and the booster dose (first and second).

According to the ministry, the vaccine will be delivered to 23 regions of Ukraine. In particular, more than 31,000 doses will go to Kyiv, more than 29,000 doses to the Lviv region, more than 23,000 doses to Poltava region, and 20,000 doses to Kharkiv, Odesa and Kyiv regions.

"In late October and eCOVAarly November, more than 332,000 doses of the vaccine will be delivered to the regions," the ministry said.