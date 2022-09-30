Sanofi plans to supply 50,000 doses of flu vaccine to private market in Ukraine this epidemic season

Sanofi pharmaceutical company (France) plans to supply 50,000 doses of influenza vaccines to the private market in Ukraine this epidemiological season.

The company told Interfax-Ukraine another 163,000 doses of influenza vaccine will be donated as humanitarian aid for the vaccination of physicians and other risk groups determined by the Ministry of Health.

"This amount of vaccine should be enough to protect Ukrainian doctors and other risk groups from the flu," the company notes.

Sanofi also reported that in order to speed up the supply of influenza vaccine to Ukraine both for the private market and as humanitarian aid, a decision was made to supply the vaccine produced in France in a foreign package with instructions in Ukrainian, which will be added to the package.

The vaccines that will be supplied for the private market will be available in pharmacy chains.

Commenting on the price situation with influenza vaccines in the current epidemic season, the company clarified that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Sanofi has not raised prices for its medicines, including vaccines, but it cannot influence the pricing policy of pharmacies and distributors.

"Sanofi plans to keep the cost of the flu vaccine at last year's levels. But it should be remembered that, in addition to the manufacturer, other players in the pharmaceutical market (distributors, pharmacy chains, private clinics that charge for their medical services) influence the final price for Ukrainian patients. We cannot talk about the final cost of the vaccine in the pharmacy network or in private clinics," the company said.

According to Sanofi, due to forecasts of simultaneous circulation of influenza viruses and the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the current epidemic season, a rather high demand for influenza vaccination can be expected.