UNICEF delivers close to 3 mln doses of Moderna vaccine to Ukraine under COVAX

On Sunday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered to Ukraine 2,930,300 doses of mRNA vaccine from COVID-19 manufactured by Moderna, the Health Ministry of Ukraine said on its website.

"Ukraine receives vaccines under the COVAX Facility free of charge. COVAX is an unprecedented initiative of solidarity among the international community to support access to effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines for all countries," the message reads.

"So far, 11 million Ukrainians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine … Moderna is the fourth vaccine available in Ukraine for vaccination against COVID-19. I thank the international partners for their systematic support and common desire to overcome the pandemic," said Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine.

Together with the newest supply, UNICEF has delivered 7,415,810 doses of vaccines by various manufacturers (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac) as part of COVAX.

"We hope all educators complete their vaccination as soon as possible, including with vaccines from this batch, so schools are open and children return to classrooms … According to the latest UNICEF survey, 42% of Ukrainians who have not been vaccinated yet are ready to get vaccinated, which is encouraging. Please get protection now," said Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

In turn, the World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes the delivery of the Moderna vaccine at the COVAX initiative to Ukraine. With everybody's efforts, there are now vaccines available to administer a hundred thousand vaccines daily," said Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative and Head of WHO Country Office in Ukraine.

In-country storage and logistics of shipments of mRNA vaccines from COVAX, in accordance with the correct cold chain requirements, are provided by USAID.

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as key implementing partner, as well as civil society organisations, vaccine manufacturers, governments of US, UK, European Union, World Bank, and others.