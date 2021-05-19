Poland to vaccinate workers from Ukraine at border

Ukrainians, who come to Poland to work will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson at border checkpoints with Ukraine, Polish Radio reports with reference to the Wirtualna portal.

"It will be like a filter that protects the country from the introduction of coronavirus from the outside. Right now, we register several infected people at our testing points near the border with Ukraine every day. People who come to work in Poland must also be vaccinated, which will strengthen our protection," the media outlet quoted head of the medical center CM Medyk in Rzeszów, one of the organizers of the vaccination campaign in Pidkarpattia Stanyslav Mazur.

According to him, Ukrainians who come to Poland will be offered a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The use of a single-dose drug will avoid possible complications when organizing the administration of the second dose.

"We have received many signals from employers that they want such vaccinations. Companies that hire foreigners for construction sites, for seasonal work, fear an outbreak of coronavirus, which will subsequently block work," Mazur explained.