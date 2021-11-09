Facts

Liashko: almost 31 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported to Ukraine, another 2.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

Liashko: almost 31 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported to Ukraine, another 2.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

Almost 31 million doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine have already been delivered to Ukraine, and another 2.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive this week, Health Minister Viktor Liashko has said.

"Almost 31 million doses of vaccine have already been delivered to Ukraine. Some 1.4 million doses of Pfizer and some 3 million doses of Moderna arrived at the entrance. This week we expect another 1 million Pfizer, it will be Tuesday or Wednesday, and there will be another 1.5 billion doses of Pfizer by the end of the week. The vaccine is more than enough to vaccinate and protect yourself," he said on ICTV's Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) television program on Monday night.

Liashko said that among the sick, only 4% were vaccinated with at least one dose, 95% to 97% of those who were hospitalized were not vaccinated.

At the same time, the minister said over the previous week, "for the first time in ten weeks, the number of hospitalizations did not increase week by week."

