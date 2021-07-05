Ukraine registers single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen manufactured by Johnson&Johnson

Facts

Ukraine has registered a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) Janssen manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

According to the Center for Public Health and the Health Ministry, the vaccine was registered for emergency medical use on July 2.

At the same time, it is specified that one dose of Janssen vaccine is sufficient for complete immunization.

The vaccine is approved for emergency use by WHO. The United States, Great Britain, the European Union, Switzerland, Canada and other countries have also given permission to use it.

This is a vector vaccine developed by Janssen, owned by Johnson&Johnson. It requires a storage temperature from minus two to plus eight degrees Celsius.

