Facts

15:07 23.09.2021

UNICEF delivers three ultra-cold freezers for COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX

2 min read
UNICEF delivers three ultra-cold freezers for COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), as part of the COVAX mechanism, delivered three freezers to Ukraine to store the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at ultra-low temperatures.

According to the Health Ministry website, freezers with a temperature range of 40°C below zero to 86°C below zero manufactured by Vestfrost (Denmark) will be installed at the warehouse of SOE "Ukrmedpostach."

Additional ultra-cold freezers will increase Ukraine's national storage capacity for Pfizer's vaccine, which requires ultra-low temperature conditions down to 80°C below zero.

"In the coming months, we expect weekly deliveries of almost 500,000 doses of Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer-Biontech, so we need more equipment for supply chains," Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

According to Head of the UNICEF office in Ukraine Murat Sahin, the emergence of mRNA vaccines amid COVID-19 has now prompted many countries to update their cold chain equipment.

"At UNICEF, we are proud to be able to support Ukraine in this update and would like to express our gratitude to the partners and donors within COVAX who make this possible. This allows a larger volume of vaccines to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, ensuring that they remain effective to protect people in Ukraine from COVID-19," he said.

The storage and logistics of mRNA vaccines obtained from COVAX, in compliance with the appropriate cold chain in Ukraine, is provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Ukraine will also continue to receive COVID-19 vaccines as part of COVAX. Currently, within COVAX, over 4.325 million doses of vaccines from various manufacturers (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca) have already been delivered to Ukraine.

The COVAX Initiative aims to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for every country in the world. COVAX is coordinated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), and UNICEF is working with manufacturers and partners to procure and supply COVID-19 vaccines.

COVAX works with civil society organizations, vaccine manufacturers, the governments of the United States, UK, European Union, the World Bank and others.

Tags: #unicef #covax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:16 01.09.2021
Vaccination of teachers, parents can provide opportunity for schools to work in new academic year – UNICEF

Vaccination of teachers, parents can provide opportunity for schools to work in new academic year – UNICEF

11:58 10.08.2021
Denisova appeals to UNICEF in connection with militarization of children in ORDLO

Denisova appeals to UNICEF in connection with militarization of children in ORDLO

10:10 23.04.2021
Ukraine receives 2nd batch of coronavirus vaccine, over 367,000 doses - Health Ministry

Ukraine receives 2nd batch of coronavirus vaccine, over 367,000 doses - Health Ministry

17:28 12.04.2021
UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

10:40 31.03.2021
Ukraine confirms additional mln doses of Pfizer vaccines to be delivered in batches by end of June – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine confirms additional mln doses of Pfizer vaccines to be delivered in batches by end of June – chief sanitary doctor

09:03 31.03.2021
Ukraine to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX until April 15 – Stepanov

Ukraine to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX until April 15 – Stepanov

10:07 29.03.2021
Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

12:38 27.03.2021
Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

13:59 03.03.2021
CoE President promises to accelerate supply of vaccines from COVID-19 to Ukraine under COVAX mechanism

CoE President promises to accelerate supply of vaccines from COVID-19 to Ukraine under COVAX mechanism

18:20 18.02.2021
Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine in late Feb - early March – UNICEF

Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine in late Feb - early March – UNICEF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

Kryschenko appointed dpty head of Kyiv City State Administration

Rada not to consider 'resource' bill on Thursday

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

LATEST

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

G7 ambassadors concerned over process of judicial reform in Ukraine, call for nomination of experts to HCJ Ethics Council, draw attention to draft law on Constitutional Court

Over past six months, some 51% more civilians killed, wounded in Donbas than in previous six months – UN Mission

Putin, Zelensky to meet when there is agenda for their communication - Kremlin

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

Kryschenko appointed dpty head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kuleba: Ukraine UN General Assembly attracts support of partners for development of Crimea Platform, release of political prisoners

Rada not to consider 'resource' bill on Thursday

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

Zelensky urges all UN countries to join Crimea Platform

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD