15:38 25.08.2022

UNICEF provides Ukraine with 100,000 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen (Jcovden) under COVAX initiative

UNICEF has provided Ukraine with 100,000 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen (Jcovden) within the framework of the COVAX international initiative.

According to a press release issued by the Health Ministry of Ukraine, the vaccine was distributed and delivered to 21 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv City.

In particular, Dnipropetrovsk region received 10,000 doses, Kharkiv region – 6,000, Chernivtsi region – 5,000, Kyiv and Lviv regions – 4,000 each.

The delivery of the Janssen (Jcovden) vaccine was organized with the financial assistance of the UK.

The ministry recalled that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion Ukraine has been receiving Covid-19 vaccines only for free under the COVAX initiative, which is being coordinated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the World Health Organization, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), while UNICEF cooperates with the manufacturers and partners for procurement and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.

Supplies under the COVAX initiative continue, the ministry said.

