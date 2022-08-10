Health Ministry to begin delivering single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson around Ukraine

This week, the Ministry of Health plans to deliver a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson throughout Ukraine.

"We expect that this week we will start distributing a single-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson," Viktor Kuzin, chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine, said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday.

He noted that vaccines by Pfizer and CoronaVac are currently being used to vaccinate against COVID-19.

"The vaccine is available in sufficient quantities," he said.

As reported with reference to Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, 3,893 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine last week, which is 40% more than a week earlier. Some 16 people died from complications of COVID-19, and a week earlier it was 14 people.