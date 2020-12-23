Facts

11:22 23.12.2020

Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has sent a letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressing distrust to Defense Minister Andriy Taran, member of the committee Serhiy Rakhmanin (Holos faction) has said.

"The committee expressed distrust to the Minister of Defense. A letter signed by head of the committee, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, was sent to the president as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and as the person who formally submits a proposal for the appointment and dismissal of the Minister of Defense from office," Rakhmanin said in a comment to Interfax -Ukraine on Wednesday.

As reported, earlier the Holos and the European Solidarity factions demanded the resignation of Defense Minister Andriy Taran from his post.

Tags: #distrust #taran
