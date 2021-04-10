Facts

15:46 10.04.2021

Ukraine is set on civilized way to return its temporarily occupied territories – Defense Minister

2 min read
Ukraine is set on civilized way to return its temporarily occupied territories – Defense Minister

The conflict in Donbas must be settled by political and diplomatic means, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran said.

"Ukraine is set on a civilized way to return its temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, there can be no compromises in defending Ukraine's interests," Taran said in a statement released on Saturday.

The events of the past two weeks show that it is necessary to increase joint efforts of the military and diplomats both in Ukraine and on the international arena, the minister said. "First of all, it concerns the strengthening of the sanctions pressure against the Russian Federation, closer cooperation in the exchange of intelligence, in particular in the Black Sea region, as well as concerted actions of our diplomats on all international platforms," Taran said.

The most efficient mechanism of informing Moscow about the international community's stance on Ukraine would be accelerating "the implementation of the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit decision on our way to membership in the Alliance," he said.

The first priority of the Ukrainian political leadership is acquiring the NATO Membership Action Plan this year, Taran said.

"Euro-Atlantic integration is the key to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both Ukraine and NATO will benefit from such a decision," he said.

At the same time, Taran suggested that "the true goals of the Russian Federation's increase in the military presence near the border of Ukraine [..] might be to increase pressure on Ukraine to force concessions in the negotiation process." He said he believes that "the strategic goal of the Russian Federation remains the return of Ukraine under Russian control and disruption of our Euro-Atlantic development. "

Tags: #taran
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:30 08.03.2021
Taran: equal rights policy, opportunities for women, men is one of priorities of Defense Ministry

Taran: equal rights policy, opportunities for women, men is one of priorities of Defense Ministry

11:41 15.01.2021
2021 declared the year of Euro-Atlantic transformation in Ukrainian Defense Ministry – Taran

2021 declared the year of Euro-Atlantic transformation in Ukrainian Defense Ministry – Taran

11:22 23.12.2020
Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

11:10 26.09.2020
An-26 plane that crashed in Kharkiv region likely 'snagged its wing on the ground' - Ukrainian defense minister

An-26 plane that crashed in Kharkiv region likely 'snagged its wing on the ground' - Ukrainian defense minister

14:19 22.09.2020
Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

13:48 18.09.2020
Defense Ministry developing Military Security Strategy aimed at obtaining country's membership in NATO – Taran

Defense Ministry developing Military Security Strategy aimed at obtaining country's membership in NATO – Taran

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Saturday – task force

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

Ukraine records 17,463 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,722 people recovered

Zelensky: Donbas needs new truce

LATEST

Yermak: Zelensky, Erdogan tete-a-tete meeting taking place, discussing Donbas, Crimean Platform, bilateral cooperation

JFO HQ reports injury of soldier in Donbas over past day

Zelensky arrives in Turkey on working visit

Zelensky hands over aircraft, helicopter to Defense Ministry management – decree

Reznikov: Talks of Normandy format's three leaders without Russia to take place soon

As result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Saturday – task force

United States consults with allies on Russia's actions near Ukraine's borders – White House

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

Ukraine records 17,463 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,722 people recovered

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD