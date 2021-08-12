Facts

12:06 12.08.2021

Defense Ministry considering completion of project 58250 Volodymyr Velykiy vessel – Taran

Components of the project 58250 Volodymyr Velykiy (the Great) vessel will be moved to the capacity of one of the Ukrainian shipyards for the purpose of preserving them and further completing the vessel, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has said.

According to the ministry's press service, the head of the department said the total amount of funds already invested in construction and design is almost UAH 569 million (at a rate of $1 is UAH 8).

"Now, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the issue of completing the vessel in the frigate class is being worked out. In this format, in the future, Volodymyr Velykiy will be able to replace Hetman Sahaidachny in the combat composition of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Taran said.

Thus, now the readiness of Volodymyr Velykiy is 17%, and its elements are located on the territory of the former Black Sea Shipbuilding Plant.

In particular, one to seven blocks of the main hull of the vessel and block eight of the vessel's superstructure were manufactured, part of the equipment of domestic and foreign production was purchased. According to the latest estimates, the completion of the vessel requires about UAH 8.3 billion, excluding ammunition.

Taran also said the possibility of completing the vessel is closely related to the acquisition of the capabilities of enterprises of the shipbuilding industry in Ukraine in the manufacture of the ADA-class corvette along with the Turkish side, and the process of moving the components of the ship will last about four months.

