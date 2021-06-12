Taran: U.S. decision on security assistance to Ukraine is timely, well-grounded

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran calls the "timely and well-grounded" U.S. decision to provide the second part of its security assistance to Ukraine as a "clear message of support."

As reported, the U.S. Department of Defense approved the second part of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $150 million under the program "Ukraine's Security Assistance Initiative."

Taran, quoted by the Press and Information Department of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, said this assistance will be aimed at taking measures to ensure the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the defense of borders and deepening compatibility with NATO.

"This aid package is aimed at increasing the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, managing units, elements of electronic warfare. We are talking about replenishing our arsenals with anti-artillery radars, anti-drones, secure communications, electronic warfare and evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield, as well as training and equipment to improve the security of units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces," Taran said.

The Defense Minister also noted the importance of Ukraine's implementation of defense reform measures, strengthening democratic civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine within Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. He said the strategic dialogue at the level of the heads of the defense departments of Ukraine and the United States is dynamically developing and this is the key to strengthening the defense capability and the practical implementation of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"Our partners in the United States provide us with unprecedented support in strengthening our defenses and national resilience. During 2014-2021, Ukraine received nearly $2.5 billion in defense assistance from the U.S. government. Recently, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the bill on partnership with Ukraine in the security sector, which, after being signed in the House of Representatives, Senate and the U.S President, will increase annual military aid to $300 million. I am grateful to our American friends for colossal diplomatic, political, financial support and practical steps to preserve sovereignty and restore territorial integrity of Ukraine," Taran said.

He also said that already on June 14, the leaders of the member states will gather in Brussels to participate in the NATO Summit and said Ukraine expects to understand that the Ukrainian issue should find its proper place on the agenda of the summit.