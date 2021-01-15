2021 declared the year of Euro-Atlantic transformation in Ukrainian Defense Ministry – Taran

The result of the transformation processes in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the creation of an integrated defense institution of the Euro-Atlantic type.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this was discussed during a video conference of Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran with a group of foreign strategic advisors, the Ministry of Defense said.

"In the Euro-Atlantic integration process of each country there comes a moment when it turns from a foreign policy issue into a number of specific and rather complex tasks of domestic policy. To implement internal reforms, we focus on NATO standards, since they are the best in the military sphere. Therefore, by the decision of the expanded board of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which took place on December 22, 2020, 2021 was declared the year of Euro-Atlantic transformation," Taran said a video conference with a group of foreign advisers.

The panelists supported the decision of the Defense Ministry Collegium to conduct a comprehensive functional review of the defense management system.

"The review should ensure the rigorous transfer of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine to new standards of functioning and management processes. Taking this into account, in the opinion of the Minister of Defense, the experience and competencies of strategic advisers are critical for building a defense management system based on the best practices of NATO member states," the Ministry of Defense said.

According to Taran, the invitation of representatives of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to participate in a comprehensive functional examination of the defense management system will be a guarantee of its impartiality, efficiency and effectiveness. In turn, the strategic advisers declared their readiness to provide constant consultative and advisory support to this process.

The Minister of Defense assured the partners of the desire to make every effort to accelerate the Euro-Atlantic integration processes in the defense ministry and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.