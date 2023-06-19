Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

Opposition parties in Estonia have proposed a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Members of parliament from the Estonian Conservative People's Party, Center Party and the Fatherland Party signed a no-confidence motion in the prime minister.

"The vote of no confidence voices the fears and demands of those who disagree with the government's policy of lying, and is related to the fact that public interest groups have no voice," Chairman of the Fatherland Party Urmas Reinsalu said when handing over the document.

He noted that the vote of no confidence has been initiated only a few months after the government came to power. "However, the steps the prime minister [has taken] personally and the government's policy have also been unprecedented," Reinsalu said.

The document, signed by all opposition lawmakers, said that the government's steps are exacerbating the demographic crisis, that the government has no mandate to raise taxes, that the prime minister's rhetoric comparing the opposition to dictatorships is unacceptable, and that the coalition is trying to stifle parliamentary activity.

"The government is hastily pushing through a policy for which a mandate from the people has neither been requested nor received, and its long-term negative consequences have not even been assessed. All of this is being done in a situation where we have the lowest birth rate in a century, a large-scale economic recession, and high inflation, which has drastically reduced families' ability to survive," the opposition said.