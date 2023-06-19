Facts

20:51 19.06.2023

Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

2 min read
Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

Opposition parties in Estonia have proposed a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Members of parliament from the Estonian Conservative People's Party, Center Party and the Fatherland Party signed a no-confidence motion in the prime minister.

"The vote of no confidence voices the fears and demands of those who disagree with the government's policy of lying, and is related to the fact that public interest groups have no voice," Chairman of the Fatherland Party Urmas Reinsalu said when handing over the document.

He noted that the vote of no confidence has been initiated only a few months after the government came to power. "However, the steps the prime minister [has taken] personally and the government's policy have also been unprecedented," Reinsalu said.

The document, signed by all opposition lawmakers, said that the government's steps are exacerbating the demographic crisis, that the government has no mandate to raise taxes, that the prime minister's rhetoric comparing the opposition to dictatorships is unacceptable, and that the coalition is trying to stifle parliamentary activity.

"The government is hastily pushing through a policy for which a mandate from the people has neither been requested nor received, and its long-term negative consequences have not even been assessed. All of this is being done in a situation where we have the lowest birth rate in a century, a large-scale economic recession, and high inflation, which has drastically reduced families' ability to survive," the opposition said.

Tags: #parliament #estonia #premier #distrust

MORE ABOUT

17:30 14.06.2023
Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

15:32 02.06.2023
Ukraine, Estonia agree on demining of territories, discuss creation of defense enterprises

Ukraine, Estonia agree on demining of territories, discuss creation of defense enterprises

16:22 17.05.2023
Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

18:08 05.05.2023
Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

19:10 02.05.2023
Estonia buys EUR 100 million worth barrage ammunition - Defense Ministry

Estonia buys EUR 100 million worth barrage ammunition - Defense Ministry

19:52 26.04.2023
Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

19:52 24.04.2023
Zelenskyy presents Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise II degree to Estonian PM

Zelenskyy presents Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise II degree to Estonian PM

17:57 24.04.2023
Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

16:56 24.04.2023
Estonian PM hopes that EU to fulfil its obligation to supply mln artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Estonian PM hopes that EU to fulfil its obligation to supply mln artillery ammunition to Ukraine

19:51 20.04.2023
Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

LATEST

Environmental Inspectorate to monitor environmental emergencies – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

Ukraine receives EUR 63 mln from World Bank for payments to teachers, officials

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Ukraine to establish state-owned Ukrainian-African Trade Mission LCC

Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

Cabinet proposes to terminate agreement with Russia on promotion, mutual protection of investments

AD
AD
AD
AD