Facts

12:02 12.05.2021

Threats of Russian offensive from Belarusian territory not observed yet – Taran

1 min read
Threats of Russian offensive from Belarusian territory not observed yet – Taran

Ukraine does not see a threat of invasion from Belarusian territory at this point; however, the Ukrainian General Staff has a plan of action in case of such, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran said.

"We have been monitoring the situation very thoroughly. Clearly, we take into account the possibility of a Russian invasion from the side of Belarus or military aggression carried out via Belarusian territory. We do not see direct threats at this point," Taran said at a special session of the Ukrainian forum titled "Ukraine 30. Coutry's Security" in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"However, in the event of emergency, the General Staff has developed a certain plan of action, and we know what should be done if we see signs of the creation of a group of forces that could attack Ukraine via the territory of Belarus," he said.

Tags: #russia #taran
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:27 11.05.2021
There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

14:55 29.04.2021
Russia's losses due to sanctions reach $160 bln – Dzhaparova

Russia's losses due to sanctions reach $160 bln – Dzhaparova

19:03 21.04.2021
Law on recruitment of reservists amended to meet principles of NATO states – Taran

Law on recruitment of reservists amended to meet principles of NATO states – Taran

12:50 21.04.2021
Some 45% of Ukrainian respondents think buildup of Russian troops on our borders carries threat of attack

Some 45% of Ukrainian respondents think buildup of Russian troops on our borders carries threat of attack

12:14 20.04.2021
Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

11:31 19.04.2021
Macron calls on Russia to make steps on de-escalation near Ukraine's border

Macron calls on Russia to make steps on de-escalation near Ukraine's border

13:59 17.04.2021
NATO calls on Russia to ensure freedom of navigation in Black Sea, stop escalation

NATO calls on Russia to ensure freedom of navigation in Black Sea, stop escalation

15:31 16.04.2021
Ukraine ready for any development of events, encourages Russia to have dialogue – Zelensky

Ukraine ready for any development of events, encourages Russia to have dialogue – Zelensky

10:00 16.04.2021
If large-scale hostilities resume, Ukraine to receive specific, substantive military-technical assistance from number of partners - Kuleba

If large-scale hostilities resume, Ukraine to receive specific, substantive military-technical assistance from number of partners - Kuleba

11:10 15.04.2021
Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces 100% ready to repulse armed aggression – Khomchak

Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

LATEST

Zelensky invites President of Romania to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day

French Finance Minister arrives in Ukraine

Zelensky calls to stop escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict immediately

Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

Next Pfizer vaccine delivery possible after May 17 – Stepanov

Twin cities of Haifa and Odessa intend to intensify cooperation - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with the mayor

First lawsuit on behalf of Poroshenko to be filed against Gordon for libel soon – lawyer Novikov

Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Ukraine and Israel have agreed to continue consultations on vaccination passports - The Embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD