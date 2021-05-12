Threats of Russian offensive from Belarusian territory not observed yet – Taran

Ukraine does not see a threat of invasion from Belarusian territory at this point; however, the Ukrainian General Staff has a plan of action in case of such, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran said.

"We have been monitoring the situation very thoroughly. Clearly, we take into account the possibility of a Russian invasion from the side of Belarus or military aggression carried out via Belarusian territory. We do not see direct threats at this point," Taran said at a special session of the Ukrainian forum titled "Ukraine 30. Coutry's Security" in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"However, in the event of emergency, the General Staff has developed a certain plan of action, and we know what should be done if we see signs of the creation of a group of forces that could attack Ukraine via the territory of Belarus," he said.