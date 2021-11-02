Facts

18:45 02.11.2021

Defense Minister Taran tenders resignation - Govt rep in Rada

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has submitted his resignation letter, government spokesman in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk has said.

"Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran has submitted his resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Taran has served as Minister of Defense since March 4, 2020.

As reported, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said that Andriy Taran "has complaints about his state of health," in connection with which another person may head the ministry.

Later it became known that Oleksiy Reznikov is a possible candidate for the appointment as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and for the post of Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories (instead of Reznikov) the candidacy of MP from the Servant of the People Iryna Vereshchuk is being considered.

On November 1, Reznikov submitted his resignation letter from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

