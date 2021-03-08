Facts

16:30 08.03.2021

Taran: equal rights policy, opportunities for women, men is one of priorities of Defense Ministry

2 min read
Taran: equal rights policy, opportunities for women, men is one of priorities of Defense Ministry

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran said that the policy of equal rights and opportunities for women and men is one of the priorities of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the ministry's press service said.

"Not flowers, not quotas, but real opportunities for professional growth and career – this is what we strive for, creating equal opportunities for all. The policy of equal rights and opportunities for women and men is one of the priorities of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense. Almost a quarter of the total number of the Armed Forces are women," the ministry's press service said, citing Taran.

He also congratulated the women-soldiers on International Women's Day, noting that "today the power of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the protection of our state are also your efforts, your work, your courage and heroism."

As noted, more than 31,000 female military personnel serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some 25,000 of whom work in civilian positions.

"Women do military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on an equal footing with men, including in officer positions. Female militaries have access to all military registration specialties of privates, sergeants and petty officers, including" combat " to military ranks, participation in peacekeeping operations is ensured, access to military education at all levels is open. A woman commander, pilot, tanker, artilleryman is no longer an experiment, but our daily routine," Taran said.

He said that since the beginning of the military conflict in Donbas, the number of female military personnel has increased, more than 13,000 people have the status of a participant in hostilities, and 257 defenders have received national awards for courage and heroism.

In addition, according to him, the names of the nine dead women were captured in the memory hall in the Ministry of Defense.

"Not all of our defenders returned home alive. The names of nine brave women are forever imprinted in the Hall of Memory in the Ministry of Defense. We bow our heads, paying tribute to the fallen daughters of our homeland."

"History poses great challenges for us. Together with you, we conduct reforms, acquire great opportunities and work on the implementation of NATO standards in order to take a worthy place among the civilized member states of the Alliance. With your help, we can handle any challenges," the minister said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #taran
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 21.01.2021
Kuznya on Rybalsky preparing counterclaim to Defense Ministry in dispute on ship of Laguna project

Kuznya on Rybalsky preparing counterclaim to Defense Ministry in dispute on ship of Laguna project

11:41 15.01.2021
2021 declared the year of Euro-Atlantic transformation in Ukrainian Defense Ministry – Taran

2021 declared the year of Euro-Atlantic transformation in Ukrainian Defense Ministry – Taran

11:22 23.12.2020
Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

10:48 01.12.2020
Ukraine's Defense Ministry first purchases military goods through NSPA

Ukraine's Defense Ministry first purchases military goods through NSPA

11:10 26.09.2020
An-26 plane that crashed in Kharkiv region likely 'snagged its wing on the ground' - Ukrainian defense minister

An-26 plane that crashed in Kharkiv region likely 'snagged its wing on the ground' - Ukrainian defense minister

14:19 22.09.2020
Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

14:42 21.09.2020
Ships of Ukrainian Navy start practical tasks of United Efforts 2020 drills - Defense Ministry

Ships of Ukrainian Navy start practical tasks of United Efforts 2020 drills - Defense Ministry

13:48 18.09.2020
Defense Ministry developing Military Security Strategy aimed at obtaining country's membership in NATO – Taran

Defense Ministry developing Military Security Strategy aimed at obtaining country's membership in NATO – Taran

13:52 08.08.2020
Three fire provocations by Russia-occupation fighters recoded since start of this day in Donbas

Three fire provocations by Russia-occupation fighters recoded since start of this day in Donbas

13:26 06.08.2020
New head of Main Directorate of Intelligence of Defense Ministry intends to restore 'spirit' of Ukrainian intelligence service, reform it based on NATO standards

New head of Main Directorate of Intelligence of Defense Ministry intends to restore 'spirit' of Ukrainian intelligence service, reform it based on NATO standards

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

LATEST

Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

It is time to deepen political association, economic integration of EU with Eastern Partnership countries – Tochytskyi

Women's march being held in Kyiv demanding ratification of Istanbul Convention

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA reacts to desecration of Stepan Bandera's grave in Munich

Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

As result of fatal bus accident in Poland, 24 Ukrainians hospitalized, 9 of them are in grave condition – emergency service

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD