Taran: equal rights policy, opportunities for women, men is one of priorities of Defense Ministry

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran said that the policy of equal rights and opportunities for women and men is one of the priorities of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the ministry's press service said.

"Not flowers, not quotas, but real opportunities for professional growth and career – this is what we strive for, creating equal opportunities for all. The policy of equal rights and opportunities for women and men is one of the priorities of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense. Almost a quarter of the total number of the Armed Forces are women," the ministry's press service said, citing Taran.

He also congratulated the women-soldiers on International Women's Day, noting that "today the power of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the protection of our state are also your efforts, your work, your courage and heroism."

As noted, more than 31,000 female military personnel serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some 25,000 of whom work in civilian positions.

"Women do military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on an equal footing with men, including in officer positions. Female militaries have access to all military registration specialties of privates, sergeants and petty officers, including" combat " to military ranks, participation in peacekeeping operations is ensured, access to military education at all levels is open. A woman commander, pilot, tanker, artilleryman is no longer an experiment, but our daily routine," Taran said.

He said that since the beginning of the military conflict in Donbas, the number of female military personnel has increased, more than 13,000 people have the status of a participant in hostilities, and 257 defenders have received national awards for courage and heroism.

In addition, according to him, the names of the nine dead women were captured in the memory hall in the Ministry of Defense.

"Not all of our defenders returned home alive. The names of nine brave women are forever imprinted in the Hall of Memory in the Ministry of Defense. We bow our heads, paying tribute to the fallen daughters of our homeland."

"History poses great challenges for us. Together with you, we conduct reforms, acquire great opportunities and work on the implementation of NATO standards in order to take a worthy place among the civilized member states of the Alliance. With your help, we can handle any challenges," the minister said.