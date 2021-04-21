Facts

19:03 21.04.2021

Law on recruitment of reservists amended to meet principles of NATO states – Taran

3 min read
Law on recruitment of reservists amended to meet principles of NATO states – Taran

The law on the conscription of reservists during a special period, the military registration system has been brought into line with the principles and approaches of NATO member states and meets the needs of the state in defense and protection, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran said.

"In a short time, an audit of all legislation in the national security and defense was carried out. Amendments have been made to 43 laws, due to which the organizational and legal basis for recruiting the Armed Forces with highly professional personnel in peacetime and in a special period is being improved exclusively on a voluntary basis," the Defense Ministry said, citing Taran on Wednesday.

The Defense Minister, as head of the Reform Committee, said that the department continues to implement the stages of defense reform, in particular the improvement of the manning system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and answered the most common questions related to the implementation of the new law.

According to him, in the near future, the Defense Ministry should carry out work related to bringing the by-laws in line with the requirements of the law, necessary to ensure the implementation of legislative innovations, in particular the introduction of a new type of military service, upon the call of persons from among the reservists in a special period.

"The second no less important task is the organization of the work of the Territorial centers of recruitment and social support, and their transformation in accordance with the new administrative and territorial reform," Taran said.

He said the third important task is to improve the functioning of the Unified State Register of conscripts, liable for military service and reservists, taking into account its integration with other state registers and the introduction of the provision of electronic digital services to citizens of Ukraine regarding the fulfillment of their military duty.

On the question of what to expect from the introduction of a new type of military service, at the call of persons from among the reservists in a special period, Taran said that the foundation is being laid for the further professionalization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reserve by increasing the proportion of citizens who have concluded contracts with commanders of military units for passing service in the military reserve.

"We count on increasing the efficiency of recruiting military units in a special period by recruiting reservists, motivated, trained soldiers with combat experience. In addition, the Defense Ministry is already developing proposals to improve legislation in the field of social and legal protection of reservists. In particular, to expand existing and introduce new social and legal guarantees for reservists," the minister said.

Tags: #law #taran
Interfax-Ukraine
