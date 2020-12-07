Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

On Monday, December 7, representatives of the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine KMKS left the first plenary session of Zakarpattia Regional Council of the eighth convocation, mukachevo.net says.

"Before the voting, a representative of the KMKS faction said that due to political persecution, they will not vote for the chairman of the regional council," the newspaper said.

At the same time, the representative of the faction said that the deputies of the KMKS will take part in subsequent sessions.

In the elections to Zakarpattia Regional Council on October 25, 2020, the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine won 11.60% of the votes and received 8 mandates out of 64.

As reported, on November 30, the SBU conducted a series of searches as part of an investigation into a case of possible interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and harm to the national security of Ukraine through the fake distribution of the legislation of Hungary and the jurisdiction of its public agencies to certain regions of Ukraine.