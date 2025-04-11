20:51 11.04.2025
Orban says he won't let Brussels ‘force’ Hungary to accept Ukraine's EU membership
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is convinced that Ukraine's membership in the European Union will have negative consequences for Hungarian interests.
“We will not let Brussels force us into accepting Ukraine’s EU membership. This is a huge issue, with widespread implications for our security, economy, and agriculture. We will ask the Hungarian people and act as they decide!” Orban said on X.