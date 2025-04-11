Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 11.04.2025

Orban says he won't let Brussels ‘force’ Hungary to accept Ukraine's EU membership

1 min read
Orban says he won't let Brussels ‘force’ Hungary to accept Ukraine's EU membership
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is convinced that Ukraine's membership in the European Union will have negative consequences for Hungarian interests.

“We will not let Brussels force us into accepting Ukraine’s EU membership. This is a huge issue, with widespread implications for our security, economy, and agriculture. We will ask the Hungarian people and act as they decide!” Orban said on X.

Tags: #hungary #membership #eu

MORE ABOUT

21:08 10.04.2025
Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

20:35 10.04.2025
Some 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel complete training in EU – mission

Some 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel complete training in EU – mission

19:52 10.04.2025
Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

19:46 10.04.2025
Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

13:54 10.04.2025
EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

19:27 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

18:42 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU – Shmyhal

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU – Shmyhal

14:40 02.04.2025
Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in opening negotiating clusters with EU - Rada committee head

Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in opening negotiating clusters with EU - Rada committee head

19:25 01.04.2025
Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

10:27 01.04.2025
EU officially launches Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine's path to EU membership

EU officially launches Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine's path to EU membership

HOT NEWS

Partners to provide over EUR 21 bln in military aid to Ukraine - UK Defence Secretary

Ukraine's Justice Ministry hires Hogan Lovells US for work on agreement with USA

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

Gambia appoints diplomat accredited in Ankara, not Moscow, as part-time ambassador to Ukraine – Sybiha

Umerov on Ramstein outcomes: New steps of support from partners, creation of electronic warfare coalition under leadership of Germany

Partners to provide over EUR 21 bln in military aid to Ukraine - UK Defence Secretary

Ukraine's Justice Ministry hires Hogan Lovells US for work on agreement with USA

Ukraine, its partners working to achieve complete ceasefire

Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region, presents them with state awards

Foot-and-mouth disease prevention measures introduced in Ukraine

CRH risks losing EUR 100 mln in Ukrainian assets following court's revocation of antitrust clearance for Dyckerhoff deal

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

AD
AD