Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:52 08.04.2025

European-gauge railway line between Chop and Uzhgorod to launch by Aug 2025 – Ukrainian Deputy PM

2 min read
European-gauge railway line between Chop and Uzhgorod to launch by Aug 2025 – Ukrainian Deputy PM
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksyikuleba/photos

The construction project of the European-standard railway line between Chop and Uzhgorod has entered its final stage and is scheduled for completion by August 2025, announced Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine's Recovery and Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

"One of the key locations is the new Euro-gauge railway section between Chop and Uzhgorod. This project is part of Ukraine's strategic course toward integration into the European transport space. It is being implemented as part of Ukraine's participation in the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme... The project has already entered its final phase, and we plan to complete it by August 2025," Kuleba wrote on his Facebook page following a working trip to Zakarpattia region on Tuesday.

He reported that 8 kilometers of new broad-gauge track have already been laid, along with 7.6 kilometers of European-gauge track (representing 40% of the work). Nearly 2 kilometers of combined gauge have also been prepared (100% completed), and all required earthworks have been finalized. Ongoing work includes the electrification of the broad-gauge line, installation of cable networks, construction of engineering infrastructure, and upgrades to passenger platforms.

Additionally, renovations have begun at the Chop train station to improve passenger amenities.

"The European gauge railway line will provide direct access to the European rail network, significantly reduce logistics costs, increase the efficiency of international passenger and freight services, and create new opportunities to develop Ukraine's transit potential. Looking ahead, we plan further development of the European-gauge rail network in Ukraine. This is a key strategic direction that will not only make travel more convenient and faster but also raise the standard of service for passengers and businesses alike," Kuleba's post said.

He noted that the initiative was launched in the spring of 2024 by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Earlier, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) began selling tickets for transit trains to Chop to facilitate international transfers while the European gauge line between Chop and Uzhgorod is under construction.

The company also announced temporary schedule changes for several passenger trains heading to Uzhgorod from March 31 to July 31 due to the large-scale rail construction work.

At a meeting with Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba confirmed that direct rail service to Uzhgorod via European gauge will be launched in the second half of 2025.

Tags: #zakarpattia #railway_line

MORE ABOUT

17:12 07.10.2024
Evacuation train arrives in Zakarpattia from Donetsk region

Evacuation train arrives in Zakarpattia from Donetsk region

19:46 20.02.2024
Initiative group of national minorities being created in Zakarpattia region

Initiative group of national minorities being created in Zakarpattia region

16:48 15.12.2023
Seven of 26 victims of grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village in serious condition, incl bomber - PGO

Seven of 26 victims of grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village in serious condition, incl bomber - PGO

13:42 15.12.2023
In village council building in Zakarpattia, deputy detonates grenades: 26 injured, doctors trying to revive bomber – National Police

In village council building in Zakarpattia, deputy detonates grenades: 26 injured, doctors trying to revive bomber – National Police

12:31 15.12.2023
In village council building in Zakarpattia, deputy detonates grenades – National Police

In village council building in Zakarpattia, deputy detonates grenades – National Police

21:07 11.12.2023
EU ambassadors visit Zakarpattia – Mathernova

EU ambassadors visit Zakarpattia – Mathernova

14:56 21.11.2023
URCS training new first aid instructors

URCS training new first aid instructors

18:43 17.08.2023
Rock salt reserves in Tereblia slat deposit reach 15.5 mln tonnes – Zakarpattia administration

Rock salt reserves in Tereblia slat deposit reach 15.5 mln tonnes – Zakarpattia administration

12:44 03.08.2023
First salt in Zakarpattia region mined from Tereblia salt deposit

First salt in Zakarpattia region mined from Tereblia salt deposit

14:33 14.03.2023
URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

HOT NEWS

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

LATEST

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Howard Buffett to build bomb shelter for school in Sumy region

AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine's recovery projects to CHF 100 mln – agreement signed

AD
AD