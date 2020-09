Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

A new record has been recorded in Ukraine: some 54 people died from coronavirus (COVID-19) disease per day. However, on Thursday morning, some 2,430 people infected with COVID-19 were detected per day, some 859 people recovered, according to data published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System.

A day earlier, on September 2, there was a record of 2,495 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths per day, on September 1, some 2,088 cases were reported, on August 31, there were 2,141 new cases per day, on August 30, there were 2,096 cases, on August 29 there were 2,481 people infected COVID-19.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic was 128,228 people on Thursday morning, some 59,676 people recovered, some 2,710 people died from the virus. Now in Ukraine, some 65,842 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 1,517 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (301), Ternopil (242), Lviv (209), regions, as well as in Kyiv (280).

In addition, over the past day, some 2,807 suspicions of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine.