Facts

10:22 26.06.2020

After two-week break, work of Ukrainian mobile operator in ORDLO resumed

As part of the work of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE) to resolve the situation in Donbas, it was possible to achieve the resumption of the work of the Ukrainian mobile operator in ORDLO after a two-week break.

"Due to the efforts of the Ukrainian delegation within the working group on socio-economic issues, the work of the Ukrainian mobile network operator in ORDLO of Ukraine was resumed after a two-week break," the press service of the President's Office reported following the latest TCG meeting on Thursday, which was held in a video conference format.

Tags: #mobile_operators #osce #presidents_office #ordlo
