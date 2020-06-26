After two-week break, work of Ukrainian mobile operator in ORDLO resumed

As part of the work of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE) to resolve the situation in Donbas, it was possible to achieve the resumption of the work of the Ukrainian mobile operator in ORDLO after a two-week break.

