Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:08 13.06.2025

Zhovkva holds meeting with Secretary General of Intl Chamber of Commerce, discusses reconstruction of facilities affected by Russian shelling

2 min read
Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva held a meeting with the Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce John Denton, during which, particularly they discussed the reconstruction of facilities affected by Russian shelling.

"We appreciate cooperation with the International Chamber of Commerce. Despite the challenges of war, through the joint efforts of the government, the private sector and with the support of international partners, Ukraine is able to implement projects to reconstruct facilities affected by Russian shelling today," Zhovkva said on the website of the President's Office on Friday.

He said the role of the International Chamber of Commerce is extremely important for attracting international business to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zhovkva said Ukraine is counting on deepening its partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce. First of all, it concerns the further involvement of international business in the reconstruction of the affected regions and the restoration of the economy after the end of the war.

One of the main topics of the meeting is the preparation for the international Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, which will be held on July 10-11 in Rome.

The parties separately discussed Ukraine's European integration and the involvement of Ukrainian business in the EU economic space.

Tags: #presidents_office #meeting

