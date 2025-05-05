President’s Office not considering lowering mobilization age to 18 years - Zelenskyy's adviser

Adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on communications, Dmytro Lytvyn, states that the President's Office is not considering the issue of introducing military mobilization of citizens from the age of 18.

Commenting on one of the messages that have been spreading on social networks in recent days, citing anonymous "insiders" that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a large-scale inspection of those reserved from mobilization, and that the President’s of Ukraine is considering lowering the mobilization age to 18, Lytvyn wrote: "They are not considering it."