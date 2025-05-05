Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 05.05.2025

President’s Office not considering lowering mobilization age to 18 years - Zelenskyy's adviser

1 min read
President’s Office not considering lowering mobilization age to 18 years - Zelenskyy's adviser

Adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on communications, Dmytro Lytvyn, states that the President's Office is not considering the issue of introducing military mobilization of citizens from the age of 18.

Commenting on one of the messages that have been spreading on social networks in recent days, citing anonymous "insiders" that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a large-scale inspection of those reserved from mobilization, and that the President’s of Ukraine is considering lowering the mobilization age to 18, Lytvyn wrote: "They are not considering it."

Tags: #mobilization #presidents_office

MORE ABOUT

12:59 18.04.2025
Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

20:04 11.04.2025
Ukraine, its partners working to achieve complete ceasefire

Ukraine, its partners working to achieve complete ceasefire

19:29 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

18:07 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

20:22 31.03.2025
EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

12:09 06.02.2025
Inaction of authorities leads to critical situation with mobilization – experts

Inaction of authorities leads to critical situation with mobilization – experts

11:40 06.02.2025
Ukraine has potential to mobilize from 300,000 to 800,000 volunteers – study

Ukraine has potential to mobilize from 300,000 to 800,000 volunteers – study

13:44 05.02.2025
Interfax-Ukraine to host project presentation of draft reform on mobilization system - concept of introducing partial military service to make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective

Interfax-Ukraine to host project presentation of draft reform on mobilization system - concept of introducing partial military service to make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective

20:35 04.02.2025
Vereschuk discusses with UN Coordinator Schmale priorities of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2025

Vereschuk discusses with UN Coordinator Schmale priorities of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2025

18:28 30.01.2025
Participants of interdepartmental meeting agree on mechanisms for presenting Ukraine's investment opportunities at intl level

Participants of interdepartmental meeting agree on mechanisms for presenting Ukraine's investment opportunities at intl level

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

AD
AD