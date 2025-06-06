America maintains high level of support for Ukraine, delighted with Spider Web operation - Yermak following his visit to USA

American society and politics maintain a high level of support for Ukraine, notes the head of the President’s of Ukraine Andriy Yermak following the visit of the Ukrainian delegation led by the First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko to the United States on June 3-5.

"It was very important to feel once again that America maintains a high level of support for Ukraine," Yermak said on the telethon on Friday.

According to him, "literally everyone congratulated us on the incredible Operation Spider Web and everyone was delighted, and it really gave such a boost, and again the country returned to the spotlight and all the media, and, of course, this was one of the main issues."

Yermak noted that no one died during the Spider Web Operation, and this is one of the reasons "why it is so highly valued, first and foremost, by the American military, and American congressmen and senators." "As we attack legitimate military targets, and they hit civilians, they kill civilians, they kill people who were simply sleeping at night. Therefore, the entire world certainly sees this, and today it is in the top news in the American ... Today, American society is definitely not friendly ... it is absolutely against Russia, it clearly understands that Russia is a terrorist country," he explained.

"The absolute majority of American politicians, representatives of both parties and American society retain very high support. And this is the main thing, because all politicians in the world - they are guided by how society feels and what it supports," Yermak added.