13:39 25.07.2025

MFA welcomes OSCE initiative to activate Moscow mechanism to document Russia's crimes against POWs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine welcomes the initiative of OSCE participating States to activate the Moscow mechanism on July 24 to document the crimes of the Russian Federation against prisoners of war, the website of the ministry reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the activation on July 24 by OSCE participating States of the OSCE Moscow mechanism in the human dimension to investigate the situation with Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia, as well as crimes related to the violation of the provisions of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of 1949," the message says.

This is reportedly an important initiative that will help document Russia's numerous crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war, further draw international attention to them, and help bring those responsible to justice.

"Inhumane treatment of Ukrainian servicemen who are in captivity both on Russian territory and in temporarily occupied territories, their torture, as well as executions of Ukrainian servicemen upon surrender have become a regular barbaric practice of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

As noted, thanks to the activation of the Moscow mechanism, the mission of independent experts will examine information about violations of the provisions of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, other norms of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and will prepare a corresponding report.

"It is important that the conclusions of the final report of independent experts can be used within the framework of national and international mechanisms for holding war criminals of the aggressor state accountable," the ministry concluded.

