Dpty head of President’s Office discusses preparations for summit in Canada on June 15-17 with G7 ambassadors

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Brusylo and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariana Betsa held an online meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions of Ukraine in the G7 countries: Canada, the USA, Great Britain, France, Japan, Germany and Italy, during which they discussed preparations for the G7 summit in Canada, which will take place on June 15-17.

As reported on the website of the President's Office on Wednesday, Brusylo informed about Ukraine's position regarding participation in the summit and strategic approaches to interaction with the participating countries.

"The G7 summit is an important platform for representing Ukraine's interests at the highest level. Our task is to ensure maximum effectiveness of diplomatic work in each of the participating countries to achieve specific results," he emphasized.

During the meeting, they also discussed an action plan for the effective promotion of Ukrainian interests in the G7 countries and the EU.