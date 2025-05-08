Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:09 08.05.2025

President’s Office holds online meeting with Witkoff, Kellogg and diplomatic reps of other countries

2 min read

The introduction of an unconditional and complete ceasefire for 30 days was discussed during an online meeting by the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, and special representatives of the US President, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, as well as diplomatic representatives of other countries.

"A 30-day ceasefire would open the way for substantive negotiations toward achieving a just and lasting peace. If Moscow agrees to this proposal, we are ready for dialogue with the participation and support of the United States and European partners. However, if the Kremlin once again chooses escalation over peace, the collective response of our partners must be decisive. Therefore, Ukraine welcomes the draft bill, prepared by members of Congress led by Lindsey Graham, on imposing secondary sanctions on Russia," Andriy Yermak noted.

Andriy Yermak emphasized that a full and unconditional ceasefire should be the first stage and a precondition for negotiations aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day truce is aimed solely at ensuring the security of the Moscow parade, not at achieving peace.

The parties also discussed possible means of exerting pressure on Russia in case it refuses to accept the ceasefire proposal or violates the complete silence agreement.

The online meeting was attended by Diplomatic Adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Jonathan Powell, and Foreign Policy and Security Adviser to the Federal Chancellor of Germany Günter Sautter. Conversations were also held with diplomatic representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries, the European Council, and the European Commission.

On the Ukrainian side, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva, and advisors to the Head of the President’s Office Daria Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz participated in the online meetings.

Tags: #presidents_office #meetings

