19:24 23.04.2025

Ukraine initiates special OSCE meeting over massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians

Ukraine is initiating an extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in response to the recent massive attacks by the Russian Federation on the civilian population of Ukraine, said Ukraine's representative to the OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna, Yuriy Vitrenko.

"The search for paths to peace will only work in combination with pressure on the aggressor state. On every international platform. In response to the ongoing Russian terror against life, at the request of Ukraine, a special OSCE meeting will be held tomorrow," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

