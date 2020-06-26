Next TCG meeting in Donbas scheduled for July 8

The next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE) to resolve the situation in Donbas is scheduled for July 8.

"The next round of consultations within the framework of the TCG is scheduled for July 8. Summing up the discussion, the OSCE moderator, Ambassador Heidi Grau, positively assessed the intensification of the work of the Ukrainian side, noting that this made the work constructive for all TCG groups," the Office of the President said according to the results of the next meeting of the TCG, which was held in the form of a video conference with the participation of representatives of the ORDLO of Ukraine as part of the Ukrainian delegation.