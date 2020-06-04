Facts

11:58 04.06.2020

Rada sends back cabinet's activity program for improvement

1 min read
Rada sends back cabinet's activity program for improvement

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, under request of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has sent back a draft of government's activity program for the Cabinet of Ministers to improve it.

A total of 245 MPs voted for the corresponding draft resolution on June 4.

Introducing the program, Shmyhal noted that the goal of the program was to overcome the risks to the life and health of citizens, to resume economic growth, to ensure material well-being and well-being of Ukrainians by building an effective economic system of the country, developing entrepreneurial activities, creating new jobs, providing equal opportunities for all entrepreneurs adherence to high social standards, development of education, science, culture and the system of public services, protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and the safe reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with a constant course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Representatives of deputy factions and groups took part in the discussion of the draft program of government activities. Based on the results of the discussion, the parliament decided to send the government's activity program for revision taking into account the proposals made during the discussion.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 04.06.2020
Rada with 255 votes backs appointment of Stefanyshyna as deputy PM for European Integration

Rada with 255 votes backs appointment of Stefanyshyna as deputy PM for European Integration

18:00 22.05.2020
Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

13:18 18.05.2020
Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

18:05 08.05.2020
Extraordinary session of Verkhovna Rada scheduled for May 13 – order

Extraordinary session of Verkhovna Rada scheduled for May 13 – order

15:27 30.04.2020
Rada appeals to foreign parliaments, assemblies of intl organizations with a call to condemn ongoing Russian aggression

Rada appeals to foreign parliaments, assemblies of intl organizations with a call to condemn ongoing Russian aggression

14:15 30.04.2020
Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

11:16 30.04.2020
Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

15:54 28.04.2020
Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

16:00 25.04.2020
Govt creates energy crisis response team led by PM – MP

Govt creates energy crisis response team led by PM – MP

09:34 24.04.2020
MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Rada with 255 votes backs appointment of Stefanyshyna as deputy PM for European Integration

Ukraine records over past day 588 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths, 602 recoveries

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

LATEST

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Ukraine records over past day 588 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths, 602 recoveries

South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning as witness in case of wiretapping intl talks

We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 – Shmyhal

'Google for Nonprofits' service launched in Ukraine

Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

Reports allegedly Iran doesn't want to hand over black boxes from UIA's plane to Ukraine not correlate to official stance of Iran

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD