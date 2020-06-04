Rada sends back cabinet's activity program for improvement

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, under request of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has sent back a draft of government's activity program for the Cabinet of Ministers to improve it.

A total of 245 MPs voted for the corresponding draft resolution on June 4.

Introducing the program, Shmyhal noted that the goal of the program was to overcome the risks to the life and health of citizens, to resume economic growth, to ensure material well-being and well-being of Ukrainians by building an effective economic system of the country, developing entrepreneurial activities, creating new jobs, providing equal opportunities for all entrepreneurs adherence to high social standards, development of education, science, culture and the system of public services, protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and the safe reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with a constant course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Representatives of deputy factions and groups took part in the discussion of the draft program of government activities. Based on the results of the discussion, the parliament decided to send the government's activity program for revision taking into account the proposals made during the discussion.