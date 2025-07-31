Cabinet obliges thesis authors to certify AI-written parts personally checked and edited

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has obliged authors of dissertations to certify that all parts of the text of the work, during the writing of which artificial intelligence (AI) technologies were used, have been checked and edited by them personally.

According to Resolution No. 928 of July 30, the government has regulated that the applicant certifies with his own signature on the title page of the doctoral dissertation that all parts of the text of the dissertation, during the writing of which artificial intelligence technologies were used, have been checked and edited by him/her personally.