Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:52 31.07.2025

Cabinet eliminates Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers post

2 min read
Cabinet eliminates Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers post

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has eliminated the position of Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers (the so-called "minister without portfolio").

According to Resolution No. 927 of July 30 of this year, the Government Resolution No. 394 of June 24, 2016 "On Approval of the Regulation on the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine" was declared invalid.

It was also determined that the coordination of work on the preparation of the medium-term action plan of the government and the plan of priority actions of the government is carried out by the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture or, on behalf of the Prime Minister, the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers (formerly the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers or, on his behalf, the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers).

In addition, it is regulated that the coordination of the activities of central executive bodies, the activities of which are directed and coordinated directly by the Cabinet of Ministers, is carried out by the Prime Minister or through the relevant minister upon a proposal submitted to the government by the Prime Minister.

Among other things, it is noted that even now, at a government meeting, the Prime Minister or, on behalf of the Prime Minister, the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers (formerly the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers) reports on personnel issues. The government also set out a new version of the regulations on the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #eliminated

MORE ABOUT

16:35 31.07.2025
Cabinet obliges thesis authors to certify AI-written parts personally checked and edited

Cabinet obliges thesis authors to certify AI-written parts personally checked and edited

17:46 30.07.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 600 million for completion of water supply facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Cabinet allocates UAH 600 million for completion of water supply facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

14:56 30.07.2025
Cabinet provides opportunity to include loan costs in price of state contracts for drone, EW manufacturers – Svyrydenko

Cabinet provides opportunity to include loan costs in price of state contracts for drone, EW manufacturers – Svyrydenko

12:53 30.07.2025
Cabinet dismisses ARMA head Duma

Cabinet dismisses ARMA head Duma

18:41 23.07.2025
Govt publishes resolution on unification of Ministries of Economy, Environment, Agrarian Policy; their powers set out on 80 pages

Govt publishes resolution on unification of Ministries of Economy, Environment, Agrarian Policy; their powers set out on 80 pages

15:57 22.07.2025
Merging ministries can accelerate European integration processes – opinion

Merging ministries can accelerate European integration processes – opinion

16:05 17.07.2025
Rada approves new govt composition

Rada approves new govt composition

16:18 14.07.2025
Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

15:24 14.07.2025
Government allocates UAH 322 mln for salaries of veterans' support specialists - prime minister

Government allocates UAH 322 mln for salaries of veterans' support specialists - prime minister

14:55 14.07.2025
Cabinet appoints brother of former Accounting Chamber Head Patska as Deputy Head of State Service for Children

Cabinet appoints brother of former Accounting Chamber Head Patska as Deputy Head of State Service for Children

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 12 people – administration

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

LATEST

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 12 people – administration

ug 1 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv – mayor

Ukrzaliznytsia increases passenger traffic by 1.2% in H1 2025 - CEO

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

Ukrainian Red Cross Society warns about fake channel promising citizens cash payments from organization

Functional Assessment Center cancels 795 MSEC disability decisions for officials

Southern Defense Forces deny reports about capture of Kamianske

Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

Costa, von der Leyen: Zelenskyy signing law on NABU, SAPO is positive step, fight against corruption must continue

Interdepartmental working group to be created on prosthetics system reform – Uliutin

AD
AD