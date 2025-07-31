Cabinet eliminates Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers post

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has eliminated the position of Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers (the so-called "minister without portfolio").

According to Resolution No. 927 of July 30 of this year, the Government Resolution No. 394 of June 24, 2016 "On Approval of the Regulation on the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine" was declared invalid.

It was also determined that the coordination of work on the preparation of the medium-term action plan of the government and the plan of priority actions of the government is carried out by the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture or, on behalf of the Prime Minister, the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers (formerly the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers or, on his behalf, the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers).

In addition, it is regulated that the coordination of the activities of central executive bodies, the activities of which are directed and coordinated directly by the Cabinet of Ministers, is carried out by the Prime Minister or through the relevant minister upon a proposal submitted to the government by the Prime Minister.

Among other things, it is noted that even now, at a government meeting, the Prime Minister or, on behalf of the Prime Minister, the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers (formerly the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers) reports on personnel issues. The government also set out a new version of the regulations on the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.