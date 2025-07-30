Cabinet dismisses ARMA head Duma

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Olena Duma.

As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"Yesterday I addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the initiative to completely reboot the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. The President supported the government's plan. Today, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the head of the agency was dismissed. I gave instructions to urgently launch a new competition. The competition commission will include government representatives and international partners who support Ukraine in the anti-corruption sphere," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the main task is to ensure that all the seized assets, assets of sanctioned persons and property belonging to the Russian Federation work as much as possible for the defense and stability of Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Duma announced that it had written a letter of resignation from the post of head of the ARMA and asked the government to grant it.