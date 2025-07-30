Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:37 30.07.2025

European Solidarity to call on Rada to support real reform of anti-corruption bodies – Friz

2 min read
European Solidarity to call on Rada to support real reform of anti-corruption bodies – Friz

European Solidarity will call on the Verkhovna Rada to support a real reform of anti-corruption bodies, said Iryna Friz, a member of the eponymous faction.

"Today, at the meeting of the Legal Policy Committee, both the presidential and alternative bills on restoring the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will be considered. And, despite the fact that the relevant committee, for reasons understandable to everyone, will recommend that the Verkhovna Rada consider the presidential bill, which leaves artificial obstacles to the independence of anti-corruption bodies, we will call on the Rada to support real reform, and not another Bankova gambit!" Friz told Interfax-Ukraine, recalling that the faction proposed an effective and balanced solution - an alternative bill.

According to Friz, the draft law by European Solidarity is not "cosmetics," but a real restoration of the anti-corruption system, in particular, the restoration of transparent competitions in the prosecutor's office instead of backroom agreements and political quotas, a ban on extrajudicial searches (except for serious crimes and bribes), and the NABU-SAPO's investigation of top officials of the President’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations.

"The state leadership will no longer escape responsibility for corruption crimes. This is a guarantee of true independence and the inevitability of punishment for everyone," the MP emphasized.

Friz noted that the draft law by European Solidarity is not a return to the old, but a real step forward for the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure.

According to Friz, the monomajority - the Servant of the People faction itself created the crisis in the anti-corruption system and is now "heroically solving" the problem that it itself created.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada will consider presidential bill No. 13533 regarding the powers of the NABU and the SAPO at a plenary session on July 31.

Tags: #european_solidarity #verkhovna_rada #friz

MORE ABOUT

15:47 30.07.2025
Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

14:08 30.07.2025
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs law on public-private partnerships

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs law on public-private partnerships

10:08 30.07.2025
European Solidarity submits alternative bill on NABU/SAPO

European Solidarity submits alternative bill on NABU/SAPO

09:41 30.07.2025
Ukrainian MP Yurchyshyn proposes resolution to resume livestreaming of Verkhovna Rada sessions

Ukrainian MP Yurchyshyn proposes resolution to resume livestreaming of Verkhovna Rada sessions

13:21 25.07.2025
ZelenskYy signs laws on extending martial law and general mobilization

ZelenskYy signs laws on extending martial law and general mobilization

12:21 25.07.2025
Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

14:08 24.07.2025
European Solidarity demands govt appoint winner of competition Tsyvinsky as ESB head – Gerashchenko

European Solidarity demands govt appoint winner of competition Tsyvinsky as ESB head – Gerashchenko

18:28 23.07.2025
Poroshenko believes purpose of adopting law on NABU, SAPO is to destroy Ukraine's movement towards EU

Poroshenko believes purpose of adopting law on NABU, SAPO is to destroy Ukraine's movement towards EU

17:38 23.07.2025
Poroshenko claims Financial Monitoring Service provides him with Portnov's publication instead of grounds for imposing sanctions

Poroshenko claims Financial Monitoring Service provides him with Portnov's publication instead of grounds for imposing sanctions

16:52 22.07.2025
Eurosolidarity is against draft law No. 12414, votes 'for ' by individual MPs are not position of faction - Gerashchenko

Eurosolidarity is against draft law No. 12414, votes 'for ' by individual MPs are not position of faction - Gerashchenko

HOT NEWS

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

PrivatBank announces undisputed victory in London trial against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov

London Court to deliver verdict in PrivatBank case against Kolomoisky and others on Wed

Death toll in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, increases to six

LATEST

Compensation to PrivatBank may exceed $2 bln - Pyshnyy

Davis, Stefanishyna discuss deepening U.S.-Ukraine ties

Firefighters injured while fighting large-scale fire at warehouses outside Kharkiv – Synehubov

Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records

Four mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in Cherkasy region

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

SBI investigates incident in Mykolaiv after man jumps from bridge during registration check

AD
AD