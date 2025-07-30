European Solidarity to call on Rada to support real reform of anti-corruption bodies – Friz

European Solidarity will call on the Verkhovna Rada to support a real reform of anti-corruption bodies, said Iryna Friz, a member of the eponymous faction.

"Today, at the meeting of the Legal Policy Committee, both the presidential and alternative bills on restoring the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will be considered. And, despite the fact that the relevant committee, for reasons understandable to everyone, will recommend that the Verkhovna Rada consider the presidential bill, which leaves artificial obstacles to the independence of anti-corruption bodies, we will call on the Rada to support real reform, and not another Bankova gambit!" Friz told Interfax-Ukraine, recalling that the faction proposed an effective and balanced solution - an alternative bill.

According to Friz, the draft law by European Solidarity is not "cosmetics," but a real restoration of the anti-corruption system, in particular, the restoration of transparent competitions in the prosecutor's office instead of backroom agreements and political quotas, a ban on extrajudicial searches (except for serious crimes and bribes), and the NABU-SAPO's investigation of top officials of the President’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations.

"The state leadership will no longer escape responsibility for corruption crimes. This is a guarantee of true independence and the inevitability of punishment for everyone," the MP emphasized.

Friz noted that the draft law by European Solidarity is not a return to the old, but a real step forward for the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure.

According to Friz, the monomajority - the Servant of the People faction itself created the crisis in the anti-corruption system and is now "heroically solving" the problem that it itself created.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada will consider presidential bill No. 13533 regarding the powers of the NABU and the SAPO at a plenary session on July 31.