Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs law on public-private partnerships

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law amending Ukrainian legislation to improve mechanisms for attracting private investment through public-private partnerships, the Verkhovna Rada reported.

The official record of Law No. 4510-IX, bearing the president's signature, is published on the parliament's website.

The amendments aim to enhance the public-private partnership framework to accelerate the restoration of war-damaged infrastructure and the construction of new facilities tied to Ukraine's postwar economic reconstruction.

The law is designed to attract investment into the rebuilding of state and municipal infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, housing, kindergartens, ports, power grids, and water supply systems.