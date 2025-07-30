Cabinet provides opportunity to include loan costs in price of state contracts for drone, EW manufacturers – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has provided the opportunity to include up to 10% of the cost of loans in the price of state contracts for drone and EW manufacturers, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"We support the increase in production of our own weapons. At the request of drone and EW manufacturers, the government has provided the opportunity to include loan costs in the price of state contracts - up to 10% of the cost," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, this will help defense enterprises develop and reduce financial pressure on them.