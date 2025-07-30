Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:56 30.07.2025

Cabinet provides opportunity to include loan costs in price of state contracts for drone, EW manufacturers – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Cabinet provides opportunity to include loan costs in price of state contracts for drone, EW manufacturers – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has provided the opportunity to include up to 10% of the cost of loans in the price of state contracts for drone and EW manufacturers, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"We support the increase in production of our own weapons. At the request of drone and EW manufacturers, the government has provided the opportunity to include loan costs in the price of state contracts - up to 10% of the cost," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, this will help defense enterprises develop and reduce financial pressure on them.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

12:53 30.07.2025
Cabinet dismisses ARMA head Duma

Cabinet dismisses ARMA head Duma

09:59 30.07.2025
Ukrainian PM: We expect business inspection moratorium to function flawlessly

Ukrainian PM: We expect business inspection moratorium to function flawlessly

09:14 30.07.2025
Ukrainian PM: Situation with external financing is fully controlled

Ukrainian PM: Situation with external financing is fully controlled

18:41 23.07.2025
Govt publishes resolution on unification of Ministries of Economy, Environment, Agrarian Policy; their powers set out on 80 pages

Govt publishes resolution on unification of Ministries of Economy, Environment, Agrarian Policy; their powers set out on 80 pages

15:57 22.07.2025
Merging ministries can accelerate European integration processes – opinion

Merging ministries can accelerate European integration processes – opinion

15:51 22.07.2025
Ukrainian PM says new IMF program necessary if war prolongs – Bloomberg

Ukrainian PM says new IMF program necessary if war prolongs – Bloomberg

09:52 22.07.2025
New cases against business to be approved only by heads of regional prosecutors' offices – PM

New cases against business to be approved only by heads of regional prosecutors' offices – PM

16:30 21.07.2025
Ukraine, France agree to create EUR200 mln fund to support critical infrastructure, economy from 2026 - Svyrydenko

Ukraine, France agree to create EUR200 mln fund to support critical infrastructure, economy from 2026 - Svyrydenko

19:57 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko: We’re preparing to introduce full moratorium on business inspections in near future

Svyrydenko: We’re preparing to introduce full moratorium on business inspections in near future

16:05 17.07.2025
Rada approves new govt composition

Rada approves new govt composition

HOT NEWS

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

PrivatBank announces undisputed victory in London trial against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov

London Court to deliver verdict in PrivatBank case against Kolomoisky and others on Wed

Death toll in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, increases to six

LATEST

Compensation to PrivatBank may exceed $2 bln - Pyshnyy

Davis, Stefanishyna discuss deepening U.S.-Ukraine ties

Firefighters injured while fighting large-scale fire at warehouses outside Kharkiv – Synehubov

Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records

Four mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in Cherkasy region

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

AD
AD