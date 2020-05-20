Zelensky about second presidential term: I will think about it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he will think about a possibility of running for second presidential term.

"I will think about it," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, when asked whether he was planning to run for president again.

Zelensky said that if an incumbent president has a rating of 10% or 15% at the beginning of the election campaign, then he "has no right to run for president."

"Because this means only one thing – society does not support him. I came for one term, as I said. The work is difficult, no one will thank you. But if I have big support from the people of Ukraine, I will think about it," he said.

Zelensky also said that his task list has increased.

"That is why I am saying that one term is really not enough for the entire task list to be fulfilled," he said.