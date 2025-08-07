Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:31 07.08.2025

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

Ukraine is coordinating its positions with European partners on ending the war in Ukraine and is planning a series of meetings to ensure that Europe's positions are protected, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine is clearly supported, and I am very grateful to all partners for this. Also, everyone is united by the understanding that Russia's war against Ukraine is a war in Europe and against Europe. All decisions that will be made to end this war and to guarantee security really concern all of Europe, and not just one. Therefore, the voice of Europe must influence the processes," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

"And we are agreeing with our European leaders both regarding our conversations and our meetings to coordinate all positions, and also regarding the work of each of us with other leaders so that Europe's positions are protected. We are planning some meetings on the continent," the head of state added.

