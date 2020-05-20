Facts

12:31 20.05.2020

Zelensky says ready for direct talks with Putin

2 min read
Zelensky says ready for direct talks with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares that he is ready for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Donbas and return Russia-occupied territories and mentioned a "one-year deadline" for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"Despite the fact that society evaluates the direct negotiations between President Zelensky and President Putin differently, I'm sure that we should do this taking 'Minsk' into account as a separate issue. There are some things that you can understand only when you're hand to hand, and there are some answers that you can hear being face to face to draw one hundred percent conclusions, and to follow another plan - Plan B," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

Zelensky said he is giving himself another year to make progress on the Minsk track.

"We'll keep fighting for Minsk until the end, because sanctions on Russia are linked to Minsk. And you know perfectly well that everyone wants them lifted, not only Russia, but also a lot of European countries, which I can understand, because they're also suffering economically from these sanctions. But, as I've told you, we'll keep fighting. I allot us a year to fight," he said.

"This process has somewhat slowed down because of the coronavirus, and therefore I'm giving myself another several months to press this home after all, so that we can find a diplomatic way out of this situation, according to the Minsk Agreements," Zelensky said.

He said he does not really want to have to pursue plans B and C, even though they do exist.

"As for the Russian president... We can't do anything with that; we have to talk with them, and we have to reach agreements. Again, the Minsk format is a priority, but nobody is ruling out any other format. I'm ready for any format that can put us closer to the end of the war and to returning people to our territory - I mean, any format. I don't care; we need results," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 20.05.2020
Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

16:59 20.05.2020
Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'

Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'

15:16 20.05.2020
Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

14:46 20.05.2020
President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

14:06 20.05.2020
There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

14:04 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

13:35 20.05.2020
Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

12:54 20.05.2020
Zelensky about second presidential term: I will think about it

Zelensky about second presidential term: I will think about it

12:47 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

12:44 20.05.2020
Zelensky: We have a strong army, but we won't shoot first

Zelensky: We have a strong army, but we won't shoot first

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TRANSPORT SHMYHAL

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

EU COVID 19 UKRAINE

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

EU MOLDOVA CHECKPOINTS

Cabinet resumes work of 66 checkpoints on EU, Moldova border

ZELENSKY OLIGARCHS

President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

ZELENSKY LANGUAGE

There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

LATEST

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

Cabinet resumes work of 66 checkpoints on EU, Moldova border

Parliament ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents

Zelensky: We added status to Minsk process, only citizens of Ukraine can represent ORDLO

Avakov must bring Sheremet case to an end – Zelensky

Zelensky: Law enforcement officers should verify info about Biden's alleged influence on Poroshenko

Minsk contact group to convene urgently - Zelensky

Capital amnesty bill ready, to be submitted to Rada – Zelensky

Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD